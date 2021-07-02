Pres. Biden: The sun is coming out on the US economy
Pres. Biden speaking on the jobs report and economic stimulus
- Jobs recovery not by accident. It is a direct result of rescue plan
- We still up more work to do
- Jobs report represents historic progress
- There is more work to do to get more Americans vaccinated and back to work
- the sun is coming out on the US economy
- We are seeing more jobs and better wages
- US must continue to make investments to grow the economy
Needless to say Pres. Biden is taking a victory lap after the jobs report. The problem is if the report is too good, it would make more stimulus plans more difficult on Capitol Hill.
Overall not a big surprise of course.
US stocks remain higher on the day. The S&P and NASDAQ continue to trade at record levels
- NASDAQ up 41 points or 0.28% at 14563.21
- S&P index up at 13.88 points or 0.32% at 4333.75
- Dow industrial average up 41 points or 0.12% at 34674