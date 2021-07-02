Pres. Biden: The sun is coming out on the US economy

Pres. Biden speaking on the jobs report and economic stimulus

Jobs recovery not by accident. It is a direct result of rescue plan



We still up more work to do



Jobs report represents historic progress



There is more work to do to get more Americans vaccinated and back to work



the sun is coming out on the US economy



We are seeing more jobs and better wages



US must continue to make investments to grow the economy



Needless to say Pres. Biden is taking a victory lap after the jobs report. The problem is if the report is too good, it would make more stimulus plans more difficult on Capitol Hill.





Overall not a big surprise of course.







US stocks remain higher on the day. The S&P and NASDAQ continue to trade at record levels





