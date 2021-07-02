Pres. Biden: The sun is coming out on the US economy

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Pres. Biden speaking on the jobs report and economic stimulus

  • Jobs recovery not by accident.  It is a direct result of rescue plan
  • We still up more work to do
  • Jobs report represents historic progress
  • There is more work to do to get more Americans vaccinated and back to work
  • the sun is coming out on the US economy
  • We are seeing more jobs and better wages
  • US must continue to make investments to grow the economy
Needless to say Pres. Biden is taking a victory lap after the jobs report. The problem is if the report is too good, it would make more stimulus plans more difficult on Capitol Hill. 

Overall not a big surprise of course.

US stocks remain higher on the day. The S&P and NASDAQ continue to trade at record levels

  • NASDAQ up 41 points or 0.28% at 14563.21
  • S&P index up at 13.88 points or 0.32% at 4333.75
  • Dow industrial average up 41 points or 0.12% at 34674
