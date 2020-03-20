Pres. Trump and virus the task force holds briefing
Levels at the start of the briefing:
- S&P index 2405.53
- NASDAQ index 7216.99
- Dow 20150.50
- Gold $1494.63
- Crude oil $22.62
- 10 year 0.9271%
Highlights:
- Student loan payments suspended for 60 days
- Very good conversation with Senate Democratic leader Schumer
- Pompeo will make a statement on Mexico later (chatter about closing the border).
- Treating southern and northern borders equally
- working with Mexico to suspend nonessential travel at the border
- ban on nonessential travel to and from Mexico will begin at 12 PM tonight
- US – Canada restrictions going to affect tonight
- Border closes did not apply to trade and commerce