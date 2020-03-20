Pres. Trump and virus the task force holds briefing

Watch it live here

S&P index 2405.53



NASDAQ index 7216.99



Dow 20150.50

Gold $1494.63

Crude oil $22.62

10 year 0.9271% Highlights: Student loan payments suspended for 60 days



Very good conversation with Senate Democratic leader Schumer



Pompeo will make a statement on Mexico later (chatter about closing the border).

Treating southern and northern borders equally



working with Mexico to suspend nonessential travel at the border



ban on nonessential travel to and from Mexico will begin at 12 PM tonight



US – Canada restrictions going to affect tonight



Border closes did not apply to trade and commerce

ForexLive

Levels at the start of the briefing: