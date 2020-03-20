Pres. Trump and virus the task force holds briefing

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Levels at the start of the briefing:
  • S&P index 2405.53
  • NASDAQ index 7216.99
  • Dow 20150.50
  • Gold $1494.63
  • Crude oil $22.62
  • 10 year 0.9271%
Highlights:
  • Student loan payments suspended for 60 days
  • Very good conversation with Senate Democratic leader Schumer
  • Pompeo will make a statement on Mexico later (chatter about closing the border). 
  • Treating southern and northern borders equally
  • working with Mexico to suspend nonessential travel at the border
  • ban on nonessential travel to and from Mexico will begin at 12 PM tonight
  • US – Canada restrictions going to affect tonight
  • Border closes did not apply to trade and commerce
