Pres. Trump backtracks on earlier Post Office comments
Whoops....
The headline earlier in the day read, "the US Post Office is a joke". He added that he won't give any stimulus money unless they raise postal rates and cited a familiar target in Amazon (although Amazon is now starting to do more more their own delivery).
Realizing that the postal workers have not missed a beat through rain, wind, sleet, snow and even the coronavirus, and that he might have well angered the workers who yes, have pride in their work, he is now out saying:
Yesterday the Pres. said that perhaps we could hit the body of those with coronavirus with a powerful ultraviolet light and/or try household disinfectant as ways to eradicate the coronavirus (like a countertop).
- I will never let our Post Office fail, and
- Postal workers will be kept happy, healthy
Later today the FDA, issued a warning on chloroquine and hydroxychoroquine outside a hospital, after serious poisoning deaths were reported, and warned physicians against prescribing the drug to treat coronavirus outside of the hospital.
He might look to get a little rest and perhaps give up on desire to win the Nobel Prize for Medicine