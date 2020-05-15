Pres. Trump begins his press conference

Speaking from the White House rose garden









Interesting that Dr. Fauci is wearing a mask.





S&P index -6.13 points or -0.21% at 2846.37



NASDAQ index -6.101 points or -0.07% at 8937.62



Dow industrial average -56.86 points or -0.24% at 23568.48

Spot gold is trading up $18.30 or 1.06% at $1748.60



WTI crude oil futures for July contract is trading up $1.33 or 4.77% at $29.21



2 year yield is up 0.147%, unchanged



10 year yield is at 0.6396%, +1.7 basis points











Headlines from Pres. Trump:



almost every state has taken steps to start reopening



testing, vaccine key parts of reopening plan



FDA has approved 130 therapies for trials



announces "Operation Warp Speed"



objective is to develop and distribute a proven coronavirus vaccine



would like to have vaccine by the end of the year



The initiative will bring together the Department of Health, Department of Defense for logistics



Trump announces the addition of immunization vaccine specialist Dr. Sluoii and General Perna to join Operation Warp Speed

Gearing up for the distribution of the vaccine on the assumption that will have a vaccine before they are approved



will eliminate any unnecessary delays in distribution



working on 14 potential coronavirus vaccines, seeking to narrow list further



looking to distribute vaccine at scale



will help distribute vaccine if other countries develop 1st



vaccine are no vaccine, were back



developments also happening on therapeutics front



thought CDC guidance was very good for the states and businesses



no concerns about Abbott virus tests. It is very quick testing and can be retested.



Looking at full vaccine for whoever wants to get it



Gave officials at news conference choice on wearing mask



Companies not looking at profits



Schools should be back open in the fall



Have a great plan to prevent spread after reopening



Assume statistics on virus mortality accurate



This virus should've been stopped in China



Press conference ends:

