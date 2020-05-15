Pres. Trump begins his press conference

Speaking from the White House rose garden



Interesting that Dr. Fauci is wearing a mask.

  • S&P index -6.13 points or -0.21% at 2846.37
  • NASDAQ index -6.101 points or -0.07% at 8937.62
  • Dow industrial average -56.86 points or -0.24% at 23568.48
Spot gold is trading up $18.30 or 1.06% at $1748.60
WTI crude oil futures for July contract is trading up $1.33 or 4.77% at $29.21
2 year yield is up 0.147%, unchanged
10 year yield is at 0.6396%, +1.7 basis points

Pres. Trump
Headlines from Pres. Trump:
  • almost every state has taken steps to start reopening
  • testing, vaccine key parts of reopening plan
  • FDA has approved 130 therapies for trials
  • announces "Operation Warp Speed"
  • objective is to develop and distribute a proven coronavirus vaccine
  • would like to have vaccine by the end of the year
  • The initiative will bring together the Department of Health, Department of Defense for logistics
  • Trump announces the addition of immunization vaccine specialist Dr.  Sluoii and General Perna to join Operation Warp Speed 
  • Gearing up for the distribution of the vaccine on the assumption that will have a vaccine before they are approved
  • will eliminate any unnecessary delays in distribution
  • working on 14 potential coronavirus vaccines, seeking to narrow list further
  • looking to distribute vaccine at scale
  • will help distribute vaccine if other countries develop 1st
  • vaccine are no vaccine, were back
  • developments also happening on therapeutics front
  • thought CDC guidance was very good for the states and businesses
  • no concerns about Abbott virus tests. It is very quick testing and can be retested.
  • Looking at full vaccine for whoever wants to get it
  • Gave officials at news conference choice on wearing mask
  • Companies not looking at profits
  • Schools should be back open in the fall
  • Have a great plan to prevent spread after reopening
  • Assume statistics on virus mortality accurate
  • This virus should've been stopped in China
Press conference ends:
  • S&P index is trading down 1.82 points or -0.6% at 2850.68
  • NASDAQ index trades up 30.52 points or 0.34% at 8974.24
  • Dow industrial average trading down -43.82 points or -0.19% at 23581.52
