Pres. Trump blames the Fed? At the least, he is mentioning them.

Stocks are down so the blame game may be on (again)

It is the president back on the Fed's case. He just came out with the tweet starting with "The Federal Reserve is wrong so often".





I guess he came up a little short of blaming the Fed for the declines today, but you can only imagine what he may be thinking.







Anxiety about the upcoming election seems be hinging on the performance of the stock market. The S&P index erased all that's declines for the year on Monday, but has moved down about -4.66% since the peak to the low today. It is currently down -4.43% YTD.. The NASDAQ index is still outperforming with a year to a gain of 9.10%. The Dow is back down -9% YTD after the fall over the last 3 trading days.