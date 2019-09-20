Pres. Trump: China agricultural purchases is not enough

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

President Trump speaking at a press conference with Australia's prime minister

  • China agricultural purchases is not enough
  • looking for complete deal with China
  • he does not need a trade yield before the 2020 election
  • China is being affected very badly US economy is very strong
  • China is eating the tariffs
  • Trump has an amazing relationship with Xi, but is having a little spat
  • signing USMCA is very important for the country
  • Australia will be a big beneficiary of China deal
  • expects sanctions to work on Iran
  • military option would work but should never have to use it
  • Iran has a lot of self-made problems
