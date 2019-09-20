Pres. Trump: China agricultural purchases is not enough
President Trump speaking at a press conference with Australia's prime minister
- China agricultural purchases is not enough
- looking for complete deal with China
- he does not need a trade yield before the 2020 election
- China is being affected very badly US economy is very strong
- China is eating the tariffs
- Trump has an amazing relationship with Xi, but is having a little spat
- signing USMCA is very important for the country
- Australia will be a big beneficiary of China deal
- expects sanctions to work on Iran
- military option would work but should never have to use it
- Iran has a lot of self-made problems