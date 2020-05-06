Pres. Trump: China may or may not keep the trade deal
Will know over the next a few weeks
Pres. Trump is on the wires saying:
- China may or may not keep the trade deal
- He will be able to report on whether China is fulfilling its obligations under the phase 1 trade deal in about a week or 2
In other comments, Pres. Trump says:
- Fauci and Birx will continue to hold same roles on coronavirus task force
- fast food chain Wendy's is going to be okay with regard to beef supply.
Earlier Pres. Trump said that public opinion is swing him to keep the coronavirus task force in place. That is something new.