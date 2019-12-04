Pres. Trump: China talks going very well

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Trump speaking at NATO summit before meeting with Merkel

  • China talks going very well
  • cease-fire in Syria is holding
  • he will discuss Iran sanctions evasion with Germany
  • says a Germany is a little under its NATO contributions and he and Merkel will talk about it
  • NATO is stronger than it ever has been
  • Says Trudeau is to face when asked about video
  • Canada PM Trudeau is a nice guy but probably upset that Trump called him out for NATO contributions
  • every country have spoken to about Huawei is not going forward with the company

