Coming Up!
Title text for next article
LON
SDNY+11
NY -5
TYO +9
GMT
Pres. Trump: China talks going very well
Trump speaking at NATO summit before meeting with Merkel
ForexLive
- China talks going very well
- cease-fire in Syria is holding
- he will discuss Iran sanctions evasion with Germany
- says a Germany is a little under its NATO contributions and he and Merkel will talk about it
- NATO is stronger than it ever has been
- Says Trudeau is to face when asked about video
- Canada PM Trudeau is a nice guy but probably upset that Trump called him out for NATO contributions
- every country have spoken to about Huawei is not going forward with the company
Viewing
Touch / Click anywhere to close