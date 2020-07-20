Pres. Trump: Coronavirus is a worldwide problem. To lead coronavirus briefings starting tomorrow

Pres. Trump speaking
- Coronavirus is a worldwide problem
- Payroll tax cut is very important
- Coronavirus briefings likely to begin tomorrow
- Many briefings on Covid vaccines, therapeutics coming soon
- Will bring in heads of companies working on Covid vaccines
- He will lead virus briefings starting tomorrow at 5 PM
- Will send some law enforcement officials 2 cities
Last week Pres. Trump called a press conference to discuss sanctions on China. The press conference quickly transitioned to a political campaign style speech. With another poll showing Trump trailing Biden by 15%, one has to expect a "full court press" by the President. The coronavirus story keeps him away from his traditional rallies. It is thought that his only platform is now live press conferences and/or news briefings. In the past, those press briefings tended to backfire politically i.e. recall the comment about radiating or using chemicals to eradicate the virus.