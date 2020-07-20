Pres. Trump: Coronavirus is a worldwide problem. To lead coronavirus briefings starting tomorrow

Pres. Trump speaking

Coronavirus is a worldwide problem



Payroll tax cut is very important



Coronavirus briefings likely to begin tomorrow



Many briefings on Covid vaccines, therapeutics coming soon



Will bring in heads of companies working on Covid vaccines



He will lead virus briefings starting tomorrow at 5 PM



Will send some law enforcement officials 2 cities



Last week Pres. Trump called a press conference to discuss sanctions on China. The press conference quickly transitioned to a political campaign style speech. With another poll showing Trump trailing Biden by 15%, one has to expect a "full court press" by the President. The coronavirus story keeps him away from his traditional rallies. It is thought that his only platform is now live press conferences and/or news briefings. In the past, those press briefings tended to backfire politically i.e. recall the comment about radiating or using chemicals to eradicate the virus.