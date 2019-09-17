Pres. Trump: Does not think release of SPR is necessary
Pres. Trump speaking to reporters
- does not think release of strategic petroleum reserves is necessary
- oil prices have not gone up that much
- he is pair to do release of oil reserves, but does not think we needed
- China started to buy US farm products in a big league way
- China trade deal could come soon, maybe before the 2020 election or one day after the election
- if the deal comes after the election he has told China it will be far worse than what it is right now
- China thinks he is going to win the election but would like to see someone else win