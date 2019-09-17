Pres. Trump: Does not think release of SPR is necessary

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Pres. Trump  speaking to reporters

  • does not think release of strategic petroleum reserves is necessary
  • oil prices have not gone up that much
  • he is pair to do release of oil reserves, but does not think we needed
  • China started to buy US farm products in a big league way
  • China trade deal could come soon, maybe before the 2020 election or one day after the election
  • if the deal comes after the election he has told China it will be far worse than what it is right now
  • China thinks he is going to win the election but would like to see someone else win

