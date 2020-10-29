Pres. Trump: Going to have a very big stimulus package
Now that Republican Senators are outta town
Pres. Trump is back saying:
The Republicans have been sent home until after the election earlier this week. They have been opposed to a bigger stimulus package. On the other side, Speaker Pelosi has not been looking to compromise from her wishes.
- Going to have a very big stimulus package
- He wants and aid package bigger than Pelosi's
Pres. Trump is speaking on a Jon Taffer podcast.
Other comments:
- Pelosi doesn't want stimulus until after election
- Republicans will win house, do fine with Senate
- going to do big aid package as soon as election is over
S&P index is currently up 21 points. The NASDAQ index is up 129 points and the Dow industrial average is up 12 points.