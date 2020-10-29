Pres. Trump: Going to have a very big stimulus package

Now that Republican Senators are outta town

Pres. Trump is back saying:



Going to have a very big stimulus package

He wants and aid package bigger than Pelosi's











Other comments: Pelosi doesn't want stimulus until after election



Republicans will win house, do fine with Senate



going to do big aid package as soon as election is over

S&P index is currently up 21 points. The NASDAQ index is up 129 points and the Dow industrial average is up 12 points.

The Republicans have been sent home until after the election earlier this week. They have been opposed to a bigger stimulus package. On the other side, Speaker Pelosi has not been looking to compromise from her wishes.