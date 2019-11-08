Pres. Trump has not yet decided to rollback tariffs with China
Says China would like to have them rollback
- Has not yet decided on rollback of tariffs with China
- Says he isn't concerned about anything on impeachment
- Says he won't fully rollback China tariffs
- Says he could sign it trade deal with Xi in Iowa
- Says he plans to sign any China trade deal in the US
- Says China wants make a deal
The comment that he won't FULLY rollback China tariffs is open to interpretation.
- Does it mean that he won't initially fully rollback the tariffs?
- Does it mean he will be reluctant to rollback all the tariffs over time? The President does have a tendency to like to get back what was taken. He also thinks the tariffs are paid by China directly.
- Does it mean, there will be some rollback initially. Peter Navarro said earlier that the December 15 tariffs would be postponed on a Phase I deal, but the existing tariffs would remain to encourage Phase II and Phase III talks to proceed