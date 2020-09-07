Pres. Trump: He is thinking about decoupling from China

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Pres. Trump on China

Pres. Trump speaking in a Labor Day news conference at the White House says
  • possibility of decoupling US economy from China
  • says it would not lead to monetary losses
  • WTO has become much better much nicer to US
  • Because of Biden, China shuttered 70,000 businesses
  • China faces decoupling or massive tariffs from US
  • US will prohibit federal contracts to companies that outsource to China
  • Dems don't want to make a deal because they know it is good for the economy. 
  • He would support prove into DeJoy/donations
  • We may have a vaccine before the election
  • We are doing equally as well on therapeutics
  • For me, the faster the better for a vaccine 
  • The most important thing is saving lines

To watch them live, click below:


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose