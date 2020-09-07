Pres. Trump: He is thinking about decoupling from China
Pres. Trump on China
Pres. Trump speaking in a Labor Day news conference at the White House says
- possibility of decoupling US economy from China
- says it would not lead to monetary losses
- WTO has become much better much nicer to US
- Because of Biden, China shuttered 70,000 businesses
- China faces decoupling or massive tariffs from US
- US will prohibit federal contracts to companies that outsource to China
- Dems don't want to make a deal because they know it is good for the economy.
- He would support prove into DeJoy/donations
- We may have a vaccine before the election
- We are doing equally as well on therapeutics
- For me, the faster the better for a vaccine
- The most important thing is saving lines
