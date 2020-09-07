Pres. Trump: He is thinking about decoupling from China

Pres. Trump on China

Pres. Trump speaking in a Labor Day news conference at the White House says



possibility of decoupling US economy from China



says it would not lead to monetary losses



WTO has become much better much nicer to US



Because of Biden, China shuttered 70,000 businesses



China faces decoupling or massive tariffs from US



US will prohibit federal contracts to companies that outsource to China



Dems don't want to make a deal because they know it is good for the economy.

He would support prove into DeJoy/donations

We may have a vaccine before the election

We are doing equally as well on therapeutics

For me, the faster the better for a vaccine

The most important thing is saving lines

