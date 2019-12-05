Pres. Trump: Are having meetings and discussions with China now

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

... In those discussions are going well

For something new....
Pres. Trump is talking and saying that the US is having meetings and discussions with China now and those discussions are going well.

It's a good time to review what the US stock market is doing
  • S&P index, -2.12 points or -0.07% at 3110.53. The low was 3103.76. The high was 3119.43
  • NASDAQ index -11 points or -0.13% at 8555.53. The high reached 8588.88. The low extended to 8541.918
  • Dow is down 25 points or -0.09% at 27625. The high reached 27745.20. The low extended to 27562.80.
