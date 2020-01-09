Pres. Trump: May wait for phase 2 China deal until after election
Trump speaking at the White House
Pres. Trump is on the wires saying:
- They may wait for phase 2 China deal until after election
- Will start negotiating phase 2 right away with China
China officials have confirmed that they will be heading to Washington from January 13 through January 15 for the signing. China's Vice Premier Liu He will do the honors for China. Liu was the head of the country's negotiating team.
On other matters, Trump says:
- Iranians sought to blowup US Embassy
- Sanctions on Iran will increase immediately
- We will see whether or not Iran wants to negotiate
- Doubts Ukrainian jet crash cause was mechanical
- John Bolton impeachment trial testimony up to the Senate
- Had a great conversation with NATO Secretary-General on Wednesday