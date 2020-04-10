Pres. Trump: Mexico committed to do 100 K fewer barrels

Pres Trump holds daily press conference:



  • Mexico committed to do 100 K fewer oil barrels
  • US will help Mexico along, be reimbursed later
  • He sees oil issues working out eventually
  • Seeing signs aggressive steps saving lives
  • Thinks US will be substantially under 100K deaths
  • Don't think LA will need all hospital beds being built
  • Number of new cases nationwide flattening
  • Data suggest may be nearing peak in US
  • Must keep supply chains moving amid virus
  • US will be helping his farmers
  • Getting very few calls from governors needing supplies
  • More than 2 million coronavirus tests have been completed in the US
  • Stock market increase shows there is pent-up demand
  • oil is being overproduced before virus affects
  • he agreed to pick up some of the slack Mexico cut oil output
  • US would make up the difference by cutting some US production
  • Mexico will make it up at a later date perhaps in a different form
  • Not going to reopen economy until we know Americans will remain healthy

