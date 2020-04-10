Coming Up!
Pres. Trump: Mexico committed to do 100 K fewer barrels
Pres Trump holds daily press conference:
- Mexico committed to do 100 K fewer oil barrels
- US will help Mexico along, be reimbursed later
- He sees oil issues working out eventually
- Seeing signs aggressive steps saving lives
- Thinks US will be substantially under 100K deaths
- Don't think LA will need all hospital beds being built
- Number of new cases nationwide flattening
- Data suggest may be nearing peak in US
- Must keep supply chains moving amid virus
- US will be helping his farmers
- Getting very few calls from governors needing supplies
- More than 2 million coronavirus tests have been completed in the US
- Stock market increase shows there is pent-up demand
- oil is being overproduced before virus affects
- he agreed to pick up some of the slack Mexico cut oil output
- US would make up the difference by cutting some US production
- Mexico will make it up at a later date perhaps in a different form
- Not going to reopen economy until we know Americans will remain healthy
