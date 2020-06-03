Pres. Trump physical exam shows no significant changes

Strong as an ox









The White House physician is out saying that:



Pres. Trump's physical exam shows no significant changes



He weighs 244 pounds



Trump took 2 week course of hydroxychloroquine with the zinc and vitamin D



EKG was closely monitored during coronavirus preventative treatment. Completed regiment safely and without side effects



Trump continues to receive regular Covid 19 testing. To date all results have been negative



Malaria drug hydroxychloroquine failed to cut infection rates



The drug provides no Covid 19 protection



821 people were given drug in randomized controlled trial

The drug was of course the drug touted and taken by Pres. Trump to help prevent him from getting the Covid 19 virus. I wonder if he was part of the sample?

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

PS. A report of a study to be published in New England Journal of Medicine is saying that: