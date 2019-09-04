Pres. Trump: Product prices have not gone up amid China trade war

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Pres. Trump speaking

Pres. Trump is on the news wires saying:
  • product prices have not gone up amid China trade war
  • China wants to make a deal. We'll see what happens
  • China's Huawei is a big a security concern
  • US will not be doing business with Huawei. They do not want to discuss that issue with China
  • Iran wants to talk, make a deal
  • US will not drop sanctions on Iran
  • he does not want Iran to have nuclear weapons

On Hurricane Dorian, he said:
  • US will help Bahamas with hurricane recovery
  • US spending much less than expected on Hurricane Dorian

