Pres. Trump: Product prices have not gone up amid China trade war
Pres. Trump speaking
Pres. Trump is on the news wires saying:
- product prices have not gone up amid China trade war
- China wants to make a deal. We'll see what happens
- China's Huawei is a big a security concern
- US will not be doing business with Huawei. They do not want to discuss that issue with China
- Iran wants to talk, make a deal
- US will not drop sanctions on Iran
- he does not want Iran to have nuclear weapons
On Hurricane Dorian, he said:
- US will help Bahamas with hurricane recovery
- US spending much less than expected on Hurricane Dorian