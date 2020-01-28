Mideast peace plan from Pres. Trump

Pres. Trump proposes 2 state solution for Israel and Palestinians with Palestinian capital in east Jerusalem



Israel has agreed to negotiate on the basis of a detailed proposed the map



Israel agreement on statehood for Palestinians is dependent on security arrangement to protect Israelis



Israel respect historic role of Al-Aqsa mosque and Jordan's role with regard to holy sites with the aim of allowing Muslims to visit mosque



Palestinian state hold is dependent on Palestinians respecting human rights, freedom of the press, and having a transparent and credible judiciary



Israelis West Bank settlements would be recognized by the United States



in exchange for Israel's agreeing to the proposed map, the US will recognize the map



Israeli would agree to 4 year freeze on settlement activity while Palestinian statehood negotiated



we bought 4 more years for Palestinians to get their act together and negotiate state



question for Palestinians. The question is is will they come to the table and negotiate



if Palestinians agree to negotiate there are some areas that can be compromised in the future



proposed Palestinian state would be connected with roads, bridges and tunnels with connectivity between Gaza and West Bank



Trump plan calls for Palestinian refugees to be able to return to a future state of Palestine and creates generous compensation fund.



Israel and Palestinian talks broke down in 2014. US officials are bracing for initial Palestinian skepticism, but hope that over time they will agree to negotiate.







US plan represent the most dramatic and detailed attempt to break the historic deadlock. The Palestinians are skeptical as they say the US administration is biased toward Israel.

