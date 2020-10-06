Pres. Trump says Pelosi not negotiating in good faith. Instructs a halt to negotiations
Stocks move quickly to the downsidePres. Trump says that Nancy Pelosi is not negotiating in good faith. He is instructed to stop negotiating till after the election.
The tweet has sent stocks reeling to the downside. After pushing up to new session highs, the NASDAQ index is now down -70 points or -0.6% (lost about 1.1% in the last few minutes). The S&P index is down -0.35%. The Dow industrial average is now down -0.32%