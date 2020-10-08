Pres. Trump says he won't do a virtual debate

he is feeling really good, ready to go except for quarantine



it is not acceptable to do next presidential debate virtually



he will not to a virtual debate



thinks he is well enough to hold campaign rallies



he does not think he is contagious at all



Eli Lilly will get approval for antibody treatment



did not want to cancel recent event with military families, met with 35 people could not tell them to stay distance



Covid 19 aid talks are starting to work out. Really good chance to reach a deal on Covid aid.



Pelosi wants to make a deal on Covid 19 aid



talking about a deal for airlines, individual stimulus checks



law enforcement watching voting in Nevada, New Mexico



Will be using tariffs on China if elected to a 2nd term



If Supreme Court pick is not confirmed he would view it as the Republicans fault

And he's off.....





Stocks have moved higher after positive comments on stimulus aid. The Dow futures are now implying a gain of 241 points. The NASDAQ futures are implying a gain of 76 points

