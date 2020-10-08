Pres. Trump says he won't do a virtual debate
Pres. Trump feeling goodPres. Trump on FOXBusiness says that:
- he is feeling really good, ready to go except for quarantine
- it is not acceptable to do next presidential debate virtually
- he will not to a virtual debate
- thinks he is well enough to hold campaign rallies
- he does not think he is contagious at all
- Eli Lilly will get approval for antibody treatment
- did not want to cancel recent event with military families, met with 35 people could not tell them to stay distance
- Covid 19 aid talks are starting to work out. Really good chance to reach a deal on Covid aid.
- Pelosi wants to make a deal on Covid 19 aid
- talking about a deal for airlines, individual stimulus checks
- law enforcement watching voting in Nevada, New Mexico
- Will be using tariffs on China if elected to a 2nd term
- If Supreme Court pick is not confirmed he would view it as the Republicans fault
And he's off.....
Stocks have moved higher after positive comments on stimulus aid. The Dow futures are now implying a gain of 241 points. The NASDAQ futures are implying a gain of 76 points