Pres. Trump says trying for 2 trillion infrastructure package

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Looks to add another 250 billion for depleted loan program

Pres. Trump ahead of his meeting with governors at 3 PM ET and televised address outlining the guidelines for reopening the economy, is also touting that he is trying for a $2 trillion infrastructure package and an additional $250 billion loan program for small businesses.

There is little reaction the stock markets following these most recent stimulative headlines and schedules for reopening by some states. 

The S&P index is up 4.59 points or 0.16%. The NASDAQ index is up 84 points or 1.0% and the Dow industrial average is down him -76 points or -0.33%

See here for global coronavirus case data
