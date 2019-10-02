Pres. Trump sounds off....

...Stocks are not liking the optics of it all

Pres. Trump is sounding off as he defends himself in the way he knows how. Below are a sampling of the recent tweets:









He is also on the wires saying:

He thinks the whistleblower should be protected if he is a legitimate whistleblower But adds:

Person who provided whistleblower information is a spy



What does it have to do with the market?





Stocks continue to suffer, as things are seemingly more and more in disarray.





The S&P is currently down 56 points or -1.9% at 2884.30. The NASDAQ is down 142 points or -1.8% at 7766. Both are near lows for the day.



