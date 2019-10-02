Pres. Trump sounds off....

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

...Stocks are not liking the optics of it all

Pres. Trump is sounding off as he defends himself in the way he knows how. Below are a sampling of the recent tweets:

He is also on the wires saying:
  • He thinks the whistleblower should be protected if he is a legitimate whistleblower
But adds:
  • Person who provided whistleblower information is a spy
What does it have to do with the market? 

Stocks continue to suffer, as things are seemingly more and more in disarray. 

The S&P is currently down 56 points or -1.9% at 2884.30. The NASDAQ is down 142 points or -1.8% at 7766.  Both are near lows for the day.

S&P index
Gold prices remain elevated at plus $21.50 or 1.45% at $1500.50.

The USD is mixed
  • The USDJPY is seeing the safe haven flows and trades near lows for the day
  • The USDCHF, which was up near 90 pips earlier after weaker CPI inflation, has moved back to mid range.
  • The EURUSD moved to new highs on some dollar selling
  • The GBPUSD has also recovered (dollar selling) after being lower on Brexit concerns earlier.
I don't know about you, but this recent video is how I feel. How bout you?


