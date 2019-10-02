Pres. Trump sounds off....
...Stocks are not liking the optics of it all
Pres. Trump is sounding off as he defends himself in the way he knows how. Below are a sampling of the recent tweets:
He is also on the wires saying:
- He thinks the whistleblower should be protected if he is a legitimate whistleblower
But adds:
- Person who provided whistleblower information is a spy
What does it have to do with the market?
Stocks continue to suffer, as things are seemingly more and more in disarray.
The S&P is currently down 56 points or -1.9% at 2884.30. The NASDAQ is down 142 points or -1.8% at 7766. Both are near lows for the day.
Gold prices remain elevated at plus $21.50 or 1.45% at $1500.50.
The USD is mixed
- The USDJPY is seeing the safe haven flows and trades near lows for the day
- The USDCHF, which was up near 90 pips earlier after weaker CPI inflation, has moved back to mid range.
- The EURUSD moved to new highs on some dollar selling
- The GBPUSD has also recovered (dollar selling) after being lower on Brexit concerns earlier.
I don't know about you, but this recent video is how I feel. How bout you?