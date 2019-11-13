Pres. Trump: Syrian cease-fire holding very well
Pres. Trump speaking to reporters:
The White House has waffled back and forth on the EU auto tariffs. A few days ago the tariffs decision would be delayed 6 months. That idea was walk back yesterday by the Presdent. He also spoke disparagingly about EU trade policy with the US, calling them worse than China.
- Syria cease-fire holding very well
- On Syria: we are keeping the oil. Oil is secure
- He and Turkey's Erdogan will discuss a trade deal
- he has been watching impeachment hearing
- decision coming fairly soon on auto tariff in EU