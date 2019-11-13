Pres. Trump: Syrian cease-fire holding very well

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Pres. Trump speaking to reporters:

  • Syria cease-fire holding very well
  • On Syria: we are keeping the oil.  Oil is secure
  • He and Turkey's Erdogan will discuss a trade deal
  • he has been watching impeachment hearing
  • decision coming fairly soon on auto tariff in EU
The White House has waffled back and forth on the EU auto tariffs. A few days ago the tariffs decision would be delayed 6 months. That idea was walk back yesterday by the Presdent.  He also spoke disparagingly about EU trade policy with the US, calling them worse than China.
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose