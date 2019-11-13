Pres. Trump: Syrian cease-fire holding very well

Pres. Trump speaking to reporters:

Syria cease-fire holding very well



On Syria: we are keeping the oil. Oil is secure

He and Turkey's Erdogan will discuss a trade deal

he has been watching impeachment hearing



decision coming fairly soon on auto tariff in EU

The White House has waffled back and forth on the EU auto tariffs. A few days ago the tariffs decision would be delayed 6 months. That idea was walk back yesterday by the Presdent. He also spoke disparagingly about EU trade policy with the US, calling them worse than China.