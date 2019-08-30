Pres. Trump: Tariffs that are set to go in place on Sunday against China are still on
Before departing the White House for the weekend told reporters,
- He can't say whether he will speak to Xi, but US is speaking to China
- Tariffs set to go in place on Sunday against China are still on
- "We are going to win the fight" with China
- Trade meeting with China in September is still on, it has not been canceled
- US is in incredible negotiating position with China because of tariffs it has placed on Chinese imports
- He sees a connection between situation in Hong Kong and China trade talks
- Chinese response in Hong Kong will be much more violent if were not for the trade talks
- Repeats China wants to make a trade deal
On other topics:
The squeeze remains on.
- Too soon to call for evacuation Florida. Determination will likely be made on Sunday
- Asked if he would like to see negative interest rates in the United States, says no.