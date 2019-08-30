Pres. Trump: Tariffs that are set to go in place on Sunday against China are still on

Pres Trump says tariffs will go on as planned on Sunday.









Before departing the White House for the weekend told reporters,





He can't say whether he will speak to Xi, but US is speaking to China



Tariffs set to go in place on Sunday against China are still on



"We are going to win the fight" with China

Trade meeting with China in September is still on, it has not been canceled



US is in incredible negotiating position with China because of tariffs it has placed on Chinese imports



He sees a connection between situation in Hong Kong and China trade talks



Chinese response in Hong Kong will be much more violent if were not for the trade talks



Repeats China wants to make a trade deal

On other topics:

Too soon to call for evacuation Florida. Determination will likely be made on Sunday



Asked if he would like to see negative interest rates in the United States, says no.



The squeeze remains on.