Pres. Trump: To accept the party nomination tonight.
Some hints from his impending speechPres. Trump will accept his party's nomination tonight and there are some hints as to what might be included in his speech:
- To discuss Kenosha, Wisconsin unrest. Pres. Trump has taken the tact of being a law and order candidate through the use of force
- to announce expansion of coronavirus testing. The president is expected to announce a $750 million deal with Abbott labs for rapid tests
- is expected to say that the Democrats agenda is most extreme
- says voters face a clear choice between parties, agendas.
- the White House is holding up guidance for Trump payroll tax deferral
- White House wants employers responsible for payroll taxes. HMMMM.
The payroll tax idea has been floated by the administration for a while. Pres. Trump initially called for a suspension of the payroll tax as a stimulus major.
It seems to be moving toward the idea that he will get rid of it, and this comment now puts the burden on employers.
Does that mean employers fund workers retirement (i.e. Social Security) and the end of Social Security payments to the American people?
I don't think that would go over well with employers or the American people - especially those who are still counting on Social Security in their retirement. To the rich, they don't care. There are a lot of details yet to be released and a lot of questions to be answered but something is up...