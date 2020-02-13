Pres. Trump to attend the Daytona 500

Since getting booed at the World Series in Washington, Trump has been selective in the sporting events

The White House is reporting that Pres. Trump will be attending the Daytona 500. Since attending the World Series in his own Washington DC and getting booed, Pres. Trump has been more selective in the events he attends.





He has been to the a Ultimate Fight championship. He attended the LSU-Clemson National Championship game in New Orleans. Both schools are from states that are Republican. He also attended the LSU-Alabama game earlier in the season.





He did not attend the Super Bowl, but gave an interview to Sean Hannity (no chance to be booed there). The Super Bowl crowd may not be his demographic.





The race fans are definitely his audience.



