Pres. Trump to hold meetings on sidelines of G7 with Britain, France, Germany, Canada...

Author: Greg Michalowski

Senior administration official gives indication of Pres. Trump's G7 schedule

According to a senior administrative official, Pres. Trump is to hold sideline meetings with Britain (Johnson), France (Macron), Germany (Merkel) and Canada (Trudeau). He is also scheduled to meet with India's Modi on how he plans to, regional attentions after Kashmir decision.  He will stress need for dialogue

The Senior official also says:
  • G7 leaders would not vote on whether to readmit Russia because the G7 is based on consensus, but the topic is likely to come up
  • Pres. Trump to raise with France's Macron his concerns about French digital services tax

