Pres. Trump is tweeting

It is nothing necessarily new, but Pres. Trump is tweeting that US is getting "VERY high marks in handling of the Cornavirus and vaccines are coming fast.









The fear is the holiday weekend will lead to another spike in cases. Football in the US gets underway in earnest next weekend as well in the NFL and college (NFL play kicks off on Thursday night with a game). Those events are very social in nature. We will see.