Pres. Trump: Virus task force will focus on reopening

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Pres. Trump answering questions

  • virus task force will focus on reopening
  • will add to – 3 people to virus task force
  • he's looking forward to virus task force job completed
  • public urged him not to close the virus task force
  • task force will be around until it's not necessary
  • new members of task force may be announced by Monday
  • elderly can stay home, US asked to reopen
  • nobody blames him for high US unemployment
  • spike in unemployment artificial, jobs will come back
  • head of Honeywell told him no need to wear a mask yesterday
  • schools should open but teachers who are in risky age groups need to be careful
  • teachers over age 60 should not be teaching
HMMMM. Teachers over 60 might not like that idea?

I can here ti now.... Presidents over 60 or 70  or 72 should not be presidenting....

See here for global coronavirus case data
