Pres. Trump: Virus task force will focus on reopening
Pres. Trump answering questions
- virus task force will focus on reopening
- will add to – 3 people to virus task force
- he's looking forward to virus task force job completed
- public urged him not to close the virus task force
- task force will be around until it's not necessary
- new members of task force may be announced by Monday
- elderly can stay home, US asked to reopen
- nobody blames him for high US unemployment
- spike in unemployment artificial, jobs will come back
- head of Honeywell told him no need to wear a mask yesterday
- schools should open but teachers who are in risky age groups need to be careful
- teachers over age 60 should not be teaching
HMMMM. Teachers over 60 might not like that idea?
I can here ti now.... Presidents over 60 or 70 or 72 should not be presidenting....