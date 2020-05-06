Pres. Trump: Virus task force will focus on reopening

Pres. Trump answering questions

virus task force will focus on reopening



will add to – 3 people to virus task force



he's looking forward to virus task force job completed



public urged him not to close the virus task force



task force will be around until it's not necessary



new members of task force may be announced by Monday



elderly can stay home, US asked to reopen



nobody blames him for high US unemployment



spike in unemployment artificial, jobs will come back



head of Honeywell told him no need to wear a mask yesterday



schools should open but teachers who are in risky age groups need to be careful



teachers over age 60 should not be teaching

HMMMM. Teachers over 60 might not like that idea?





I can here ti now.... Presidents over 60 or 70 or 72 should not be presidenting....