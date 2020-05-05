Pres. Trump volleys back to McConnell: Payroll, capital gains tax

Pres. Trump response to Senate majority McConnell

coincidence or response to Senate Majority Leader McConnell's comments that there "Needs to take a pause to evaluate virus aid" and that "he's monitoring virus aid needs on a daily basis".





Knowing helicopter money is the best way to get votes, Pres. Trump is on the wires saying:

elimination of sanctuary cities, payroll, capital gains taxes should be on table for coronavirus relief



liability protection and business tax deductions for restaurants and entertainment must also be considered





Meanwhile VP Pence is confirming that they are having conversations about when to wind down White House is coronavirus task force. He adds that they are looking to possibly transition coordination of coronavirus response back to federal agencies around Memorial day weekend at the end of the month.