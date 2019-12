The clock is ticking down to Dec 15 tariff date

With the clock ticking down to the Dec 15 new tariff date, the market will be sensitive to potential trade deal or announcement from the WH that tariffs will be increased, or postponed.





The latest from Pres. Trump is that "We are doing well with China in trade deal".





That tells us nothing.





Tick. Tock. Tick. Tock.