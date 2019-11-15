Pres Trump: We will be doing a major, middle income tax cut

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Trump speaking on healthcare plan

  • signed order and price transparency in healthcare 
  • order will force companies to compete 
  • rule will compel hospitals to publish prices 
  • consumer will have lots of choices regard to doctors hospital and price
  • insurance firms will need to show treatment costs
in addition to his healthcare comments, Pres. Trump has also said:
  • we will be doing a major, middle income tax cut
  • tax-cut will be subject to Republicans winning house

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose