Pres Trump: We will be doing a major, middle income tax cut

Trump speaking on healthcare plan
- signed order and price transparency in healthcare
- order will force companies to compete
- rule will compel hospitals to publish prices
- consumer will have lots of choices regard to doctors hospital and price
- insurance firms will need to show treatment costs
in addition to his healthcare comments, Pres. Trump has also said:
- we will be doing a major, middle income tax cut
- tax-cut will be subject to Republicans winning house