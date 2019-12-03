Pres. Trump: We will probably be able to work it out on trade with EU
Pres. Trump speaking with reporters at NATO
Meanwhile French Pres. Macron says:
- we have a good relationship with France
- we will talk about trade
- we will probably be able to work it out on trade
- we can easily get it worked out
- we've had minor disputes but believe we will work it out
- we intend to make a lot of progress with Macron
- On NATO, says a lot of countries have stepped up at my behest
- he discussed NATO flexibility with Macron
- NATO is becoming bigger and stronger
- those countries that don't deal with NATO obligations will be dealt with may be through trade
- We dont want NATO members to be delinquent
- Trump says on Macron, we will be able to work something out on trade
- we have discussed French digital tax, and we may work it out
- It may not come to that substantial tax but it might
- We will either work it out or have a substantial tax
- EU used to make 100-150B per year in deficits from United States so we need to do something fair
- EU is very strong on barriers, meaning certain of our products can't come in
- digital tax is the least of the problems
- Economic and trade issues with the US will undoubtedly find an outcome
- Macron tells Trump to get serious in tense exchange on ISIS
- digital companies whatever their nationality compete unfairly with real businesses
- France's digital tax doesn't target United States specifically
- we think we can resolve digital tax situation with United States
this news comes a head of the US stock open where futures still remain sharply lower
- Dow futures implying -286 points
- NASDAQ futures implying -100 points
- S&P futures implying -28.5 points