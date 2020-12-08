President-elect Biden: He'll ensure 100 million vaccine jabs in the first hundred days

Pres. Elect Biden speaking

  • bipartisan coronavirus relief package in Congress is only a start
  • needs US Congress to fully fund vaccine distribution to all corners of the country
  • needs urgent action this month to put resources in place for coronavirus vaccine distribution
  • more action from Congress will be needed next year to fund the rest of the distribution effort
  • getting kids back to school will be a national priority in 1st 100days
  • will aim to get 100 million coronavirus shots given in 1st 100 days
  • cannot promise his 1st 100 days will and Covid virus but can change course of disease

