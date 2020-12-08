President-elect Biden: He'll ensure 100 million vaccine jabs in the first hundred days
Pres. Elect Biden speaking
- bipartisan coronavirus relief package in Congress is only a start
- needs US Congress to fully fund vaccine distribution to all corners of the country
- needs urgent action this month to put resources in place for coronavirus vaccine distribution
- more action from Congress will be needed next year to fund the rest of the distribution effort
- getting kids back to school will be a national priority in 1st 100days
- will aim to get 100 million coronavirus shots given in 1st 100 days
- cannot promise his 1st 100 days will and Covid virus but can change course of disease