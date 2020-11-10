President-elect Biden: They will build on the Affordable healthcare act
More from Biden (answers reporters questions):
- He will ease the burden of healthcare beginning January 20
- Transition team will soon start fleshing out details
- To work with Congress to dramatically boost protections
- We are well underway with transition
- Trump not acknowledging victory won't affect planning
- He is leading world leaders in calls know that America is back
- Nothing is going to stop the transfer power after election victory
- Has not spoken to McConnell, expects to do so soon
- GOP party has been mildly intimidated by Trump
- Transition African go ahead without federal funding, but says it would be useful to get daily intelligence briefings
- I have spoken to Pelosi, Schumer
- People need relief now
- It would be much better if we had a time the Senate
- Senate majority won't impact cabinet confirmations
- Hopes for some cabinet announcements before Thanksgiving
- He thinks is an embarrassment that Trump is not conceded the election
- Believes the majority of those who voted for Trump to want to come together and unite