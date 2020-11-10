President-elect Biden: They will build on the Affordable healthcare act

Pres. elect Biden speaks on the Affordable healthcare act

  • He will ease the burden of healthcare beginning January 20
  • Transition team will soon start fleshing out details
  • To work with Congress to dramatically boost protections
  • We are well underway with transition
  • Trump not acknowledging victory won't affect planning
  • He is leading world leaders in calls know that America is back
  • Nothing is going to stop the transfer power after election victory
More from Biden (answers reporters questions):
  • Has not spoken to McConnell, expects to do so soon
  • GOP party has been mildly intimidated by Trump
  • Transition African go ahead without federal funding, but says it would be useful to get daily intelligence briefings
  • I have spoken to Pelosi, Schumer
  • People need relief now
  • It would be much better if we had a time the Senate
  • Senate majority won't impact cabinet confirmations
  • Hopes for some cabinet announcements before Thanksgiving
  • He thinks is an embarrassment that Trump is not conceded the election
  • Believes the majority of those who voted for Trump to want to come together and unite
