President of France Macron says Europe needs to be less dependent on China & US

Speaking on Sunday, French President Macron said he'd be working on making Europe less dependent on China and the United States

Said the COVID-19 crisis highlighted the level of has exposure France and the rest of Europe has to supply chains with China and elsewhere

"has exposed flaws and fragilities"

"dependence to other continents to get our hands on some goods"

