President of France Macron says Europe needs to be less dependent on China & US
Speaking on Sunday, French President Macron said he'd be working on making Europe less dependent on China and the United States
Said the COVID-19 crisis highlighted the level of has exposure France and the rest of Europe has to supply chains with China and elsewhere
- "has exposed flaws and fragilities"
- "dependence to other continents to get our hands on some goods"
Hmm. I wonder what part of global trade he will retain and what he will seek to replace.