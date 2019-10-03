Trade with Top Brokers
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
FX option expiries for Thursday October 3 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Wednesday October 2 at the 10am NY cut
Five October forex seasonal patterns to watch
FX option expiries for Tuesday October 01 at the 10am NY cut
September forex seasonal scorecard: Solid performance from the seasonal patterns
Central Banks
BOJ monetary policy board member Funo speaking - says should persistent easing
Fed's Williams: Monetary policy is in 'the right place'
Fed's Williams: US economy is very strong if you just look in the rearview mirror
Goldman Sachs say the RBA's own modelling suggests $200bn bond-buying stimulus will ne needed
More from the BOJ Tankan - inflation expectations still well below 2%