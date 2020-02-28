Preview - China PMIs are due this weekend

Coming up on February 29 at 0100GMT, China official PMIs for February

Manufacturing expected 45.0% m/m, prior 50.0%

Non-manufacturing expected 51.0% y/y, prior 54.1% … expected is still showing expansion, hard to believe butt that is the survey result

Composite prior 53.0

Next week we get the private survey PMIs.

2 March at 0145 GMT - Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for February

expected 47.0, prior 51.1

Then on 4 March at 0145 GMT - Caixin/Markit PMIs Services and Composite

Services expected 48.5, prior 51.8

Composite prior 51.9

Earlier this week preview:

Preview - China PMIs due later this week & next - early indications are poor (ps please note the 'expecteds' in this post are from an earlier survey and have since been superseded, as above)





