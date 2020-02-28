Preview - China PMIs are due this weekend

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Coming up on February 29 at 0100GMT, China official PMIs for February 

  • Manufacturing expected 45.0% m/m, prior 50.0%
  • Non-manufacturing expected 51.0% y/y, prior 54.1% … expected is still showing expansion, hard to believe butt that is the survey result
  • Composite prior 53.0
Next week we get the private survey PMIs. 
2 March at 0145 GMT - Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for February 
  • expected 47.0, prior 51.1

Then on 4 March at 0145 GMT - Caixin/Markit PMIs Services and Composite

  • Services expected 48.5, prior 51.8

  • Composite prior 51.9

Earlier this week preview:

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose