Preview - China PMIs are due this weekend
Coming up on February 29 at 0100GMT, China official PMIs for February
- Manufacturing expected 45.0% m/m, prior 50.0%
- Non-manufacturing expected 51.0% y/y, prior 54.1% … expected is still showing expansion, hard to believe butt that is the survey result
- Composite prior 53.0
Next week we get the private survey PMIs.
2 March at 0145 GMT - Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for February
- expected 47.0, prior 51.1
Then on 4 March at 0145 GMT - Caixin/Markit PMIs Services and Composite
Services expected 48.5, prior 51.8
Composite prior 51.9
Earlier this week preview:
- Preview - China PMIs due later this week & next - early indications are poor (ps please note the 'expecteds' in this post are from an earlier survey and have since been superseded, as above)