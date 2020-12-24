UK media say the Prime Minister Johnson is expected to make a Brexit announcement at 11am Thursday

Author: Eamonn Sheridan

Report from The Sun newspaper

Keeping the drip-feed of Brexit info going. Expectations have been building that a deal announcement is coming. Its not over until its over though folks, stay wary. 

