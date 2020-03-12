PrimeBit WebTrader is taking over the crypto contracts market

A glance at the PrimeBit WebTrader app



One of the fastest-growing P2P cryptocurrency trading platforms and a leading BitMEX challenger PrimeBit has just added a new tool to its wide portfolio. PrimeBit WebTrader is the best trading app we've seen so far.

Its clean, easy-to-understand UX should accelerate PrimeBit's growth, fueled with an affiliate program with a 20% lifetime revenue share.

Already offering the highest maximum 200x leverage on every cryptocurrency contract, PrimeBit has also added Tether accounts as well as Tether trading pairs.

However, the main advantages of the P2P cryptocurrency contracts trading platform stay the same. Still, you can make an unlimited profit with capped risk, and a transparent auto-deleveraging mechanism (ADL).







The new PrimeBit WebTrader is faster and provides a much better user interface. In a single view, you get all the information you need. The chart analysis module is provided by TradingView, which is the most popular solution for traders globally.

PrimeBit WebTrader designers succeeded in creating a unique super easy flow for crypto futures trading. First, you make a chart analysis to create a trading strategy, then you get a quick insight into the market depth and order book to see the trading opportunities. Finally, you take action using the action windows, which allow you to quickly set a market or pending orders.

We are sure you are going to love it.





Tether accounts and trading pairs

With the new update, the PrimeBit team also introduces new Tether accounts. Apart from funding your trading account with Bitcoin, you will be able to use USDT for deposits and withdrawals. Here's why you may consider it:

Keeping your funds in Bitcoin works great when the value of the cryptocurrency goes up. However, the Bitcoin price has been very volatile. Many traders don't want to add another layer of uncertainty to their strategies. Tether is a stable coin pegged to the dollar, which makes its price much steadier.





Tether popularity is growing very fast. You can easily exchange it with any cryptocurrency or fiat many on multiple exchanges. You can also make direct payments with USDT.





We support both Omni and ERC-20 Tether protocols. The first is based on Bitcoin tokenization and the second runs on Ethereum, which makes the transfers much faster than with Bitcoin accounts.





Additionally, as of right now, you have access to new PrimeBit Tether trading pairs: BTCUSDT, ETHUSDT, LTCUSDT.

PrimeBit still continues to support MetaTrader 5 (MT5) desktop and mobile apps as well.

Give PrimeBit WebTrader a look now, and experience the easiest way to trade cryptocurrency contracts.







