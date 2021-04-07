Private equity firms teaming up on a USD15bn bid for KPN
KPN is a Dutch telecommunications and information technology services firm
DJ/WSJ with the report
- Private equity firms Stonepeak and EQT are reportedly partnering up
- offer for KPN NA
- share price over EUR 3/share
--
This may go some way to explaining some of the EUR outperformance in recent days (FX hedging is often done well before news such as this is 'discovered') ... dunno.
BTW, 15bn EUR is a drop in the bucket of EUR trading volumes, the thing to be mindful of though is 'other time frame' buying as opposed to hot potato trading flows.