Producer prices, initial jobless claims, Fed speak, and oil inventory
A full calendar of economic releases and events on tap today
Today will have a full slate of economic releases and events including weekly initial jobless claims, Fed Chair Powell Spencer 2nd day on Capitol Hill testifying, oil inventory data and a host of other Fed speakers:
- Weekly initial jobless claims, 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. Estimate 215K vs 211K last week
- Continuing claims, 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. Estimate 1683K versus 1689K last week
- PPI final demand for October, 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. Estimate 0.3%. Ex food and energy estimate +0.2%. YoY estimates 0.9% versus 1.4% last month. Ex food and energy YoY estimate 1.5% versus 2.0% last month
- Canada new housing price index for September, 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. Estimate 0.1%. Year on year -0.2% versus -0.3% last month
- Fed's Clarida speaks at Cato Institute in Washington at 9 AM ET/1400 GMT
- ECB Knot speaks in Frankfurt at 9 AM ET/1400 GMT
- Feds' Evans speaks at Finn tech event in Philadelphia, 9:10 AM ET/1410 GMT
- Feds Powell is on Capitol Hill again. He testifies before the House Budget Committee. 10 AM ET/1500 GMT
- US oil inventory data for the week. 11 AM ET/1600 GMT. Crude oil inventories estimate 1500K versus 7929K last week. The private data showed a decline of -500 K last night
- Fed's Daly makes opening remarks at economic policy conference at 11:45 AM ET
- Fed's Bullard speaks in Louisville at 12:20 PM ET/1720 GMT
- Fed's Kaplan speaks a community foreman Texas at 1 PM/1800 GMT