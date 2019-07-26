Projected USD/JPY range next week (BOJ week!)

A snippet from a note out of Japan on the yen for the new week ahead.

This via MUFG:

a neutral bias for next week

forecast range is 106.50 / 109.50

Their Bank of Japan outlook:

will likely stay the course on monetary policy

no surprises

Also next week of course is the Federal Open Market Committee. MUFG outlook:

expect cut by 25bps

this has already been priced in

thus unlikely to have much impact

At Powell's following news conference:

may strike a neutral stance in his comments

but this depends on any political pressure

"US Treasury yields would support a stronger USD, and the 109.00-level could come into view.

expectations of more easing are diminishing

High-level talks between the US and China will be important, but are not likely to impact USD/JPY much.



Japanese investors have been buying foreign bonds with JPY forward hedges. Negative yields will probably keep supporting their foreign bond buying.

