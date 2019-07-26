Projected USD/JPY range next week (BOJ week!)

A snippet from a note out of Japan on the yen for the new week ahead.

This via MUFG:
  • a neutral bias for next week
  • forecast range is 106.50 / 109.50
Their Bank of Japan outlook:
  • will likely stay the course on monetary policy
  • no surprises
Also next week of course is the Federal Open Market Committee. MUFG outlook:
  • expect cut by 25bps
  • this has already been priced in
  • thus unlikely to have much impact
At Powell's following news conference:
  • may strike a neutral stance in his comments
  • but this depends on any political pressure
"US Treasury yields would support a stronger USD, and the 109.00-level could come into view. 
expectations of more easing are diminishing 
High-level talks between the US and China will be important, but are not likely to impact USD/JPY much.
Japanese investors have been buying foreign bonds with JPY forward hedges. Negative yields will probably keep supporting their foreign bond buying.
