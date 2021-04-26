Projections for a lower US dollar - global economy to gain pace, no Fed taper anytime soon

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A snippet of analysis from Commonwealth Bank of Australia (via Reuters) ahead of the FOMC this week:

  •  "The dollar is likely to continue to trend lower in line with the gathering momentum in the world economy"
  • "We expect the Fed policy meeting to be a non-event for the dollar. The U.S. economy is a long way from meeting the 'substantial further progress' threshold for the Fed to taper its asset purchases." 
--
Fed asset purchases (i.e. QE) are not exp[ected to be wound back any time soon, supporting 'risk' at weighing on the dollar.  

