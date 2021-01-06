Protestors take over the Senate chamber. Shots fired

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

This is a crazy scene

From the Washington Post:

 A source tells me The Defense Department has just denied a request by DC officials to deploy the National Guard to the US Capitol.
This is going to end and I don't see how it changes anything but perhaps it underscores the divisions in the US and the potential for violence in Biden's term.

I think there will be a time to buy this dip but the sun will go down in a few hours in Washington and then it could get really ugly.

Update: There are multiple reports that shots have been fired.
