Protestors take over the Senate chamber. Shots fired

This is a crazy scene





From the Washington Post:





A source tells me The Defense Department has just denied a request by DC officials to deploy the National Guard to the US Capitol.



This is going to end and I don't see how it changes anything but perhaps it underscores the divisions in the US and the potential for violence in Biden's term.





I think there will be a time to buy this dip but the sun will go down in a few hours in Washington and then it could get really ugly.





Update: There are multiple reports that shots have been fired.

