Protestors take over the Senate chamber. Shots fired
This is a crazy scene
From the Washington Post:
A source tells me The Defense Department has just denied a request by DC officials to deploy the National Guard to the US Capitol.
This is going to end and I don't see how it changes anything but perhaps it underscores the divisions in the US and the potential for violence in Biden's term.
I think there will be a time to buy this dip but the sun will go down in a few hours in Washington and then it could get really ugly.
Update: There are multiple reports that shots have been fired.