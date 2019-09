UK FTSE is unchanged

The provisional closes for European stocks are mostly higher:





German DAX, +0.4%



France's CAC, +0.6%



UK's FTSE, unchanged

Spain's Ibex, +0.5%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.5%

For the month,



German DAX, +4%. This was the 1st gain after 2 months of declines



France's CAC, +3.5%



UK's FTSE, +3%



Spain's Ibex, +4.8%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +3.7%



The gains for the month were helped by easing by the ECB and a lower EUR