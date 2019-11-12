Groundhog Punxsutawney Phil to speak on Brexit, Wednesday

No, wait, UK PM Boris Johson will speak, but will declare the "end the groundhoggery of Brexit" if he wins next month's election.

Johnson will speak from a prepared text on Wednesday. Reuters give a heads up of what to expect.

"The UK is admired and respected around the world but people are baffled by our debate on Brexit and they cannot understand how this great country can squander so much time and energy on this question and how we can be so hesitant about our future"

"If we can get a working majority we can get parliament working for you, we can get out of the rut. We can end the groundhoggery of Brexit"











