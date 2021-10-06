Putin: Russia is prepared to help stabilise global energy market

Putin to the rescue

Russia is increasing gas exports to Europe

Russia is a dependable source of natural gas for Europe, Asia

Russia's gas shipments to Europe might reach new highs









UK gas prices were quick to frontrun the announcement though, as they pared an advance of around 40% earlier to just 4% prior to the headlines crossing.





I reckon this will help to keep the calm in the market for a short while but we'll see how things go once we get closer to winter. I don't think the surge in energy prices is quite over yet and we'll only get a better idea of that in the weeks ahead.





Oil is also dragged lower as a result with WTI now down 1% to around $78.





Energy prices are taking a plunge on the headlines as Russia steps in to help Europe with the energy crisis. Here's a look at natty: