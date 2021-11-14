Putin said Belarus cutting Russian natural gas flows to Europe would harm relations
Late last week Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko threatened to retaliate against any new European Union sanctions against Minsk over a migrant standoff on the Belarus-EU border,
Lukashenko suggested he could halt the transit of gas and other goods via Belarus
Over the weekend, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Belarus had not consulted him before raising the possibility of cutting Russian natural gas flows to Europe. Putin said doing so would risk harming ties between Minsk and its key ally Moscow.
Pretty strong words from Putin, he wants Russian gas flowing into Europe and EUR flowing into Russia ...
Russia's state gas monopoly, Gazprom owns the Yamal-Europe pipeline that transits Belarus: